Former Chiefs QB Can Be the Answer AFC North Franchise
The Kansas City Chiefs had a major turnover this offseason in certain position groups on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs wanted to bring back certain players, but they could not do so because of the cap space and money they did not have. The Chiefs have had some turnover in the few seasons coming off their Super Bowl runs, but not like this past one.
One player that the Chiefs didn't bring back was backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz was the backup for Patrick Mahomes for one season and is still a free agent. Wentz was looking to get on a team that would allow him to compete for a starting job. He has not found any luck yet, but there is still one team that can sign Wentz for the 2025 season.
Over in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a starting quarterback. If the Steelers were to sign Wentz, he could go to Pittsburgh and compete for a starting job. The Steelers have been linked to veteran future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers for most of the offseason, but that deal has not been done. Wentz can be the starter that the Steelers need.
Wentz was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent his first five seasons with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl with them. And every year since his last with the Eagles, he has bounced around the league on different teams. He has played with the Colts, Commanders, Rams, and Chiefs.
The Chiefs did not elect to re-sign Wentz and instead signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be the backup next season. Minshew spent last season with the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Wentz, he is still looking for another chance to be a starting quarterback. Wentz still has a lot of talent and a good arm. If he finds himself on the Steelers, they have a good group of weapons in place that will be good for Wentz. They would not ask too much from him, and he could give them good play.
