Former Chiefs' Front Office Executive Sounds Off on Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a successful franchise ever since drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. A spot they traded up to get, Mahomes has turned into a franchise player and the current face of the National Football League.
With success behind the scenes, other franchises' front offices realized that if they can't poach the players the Chiefs have on the field, why not lure away important decision makers instead. For the Tennessee Titans, that's exactly what they did.
Former Chiefs assistant general manager, turned general manager of the Titans, Mike Borgonzi, embarks on his new journey with a different franchise. After spending 16 seasons with the Chiefs, with the last four being the assistant GM to Brett Veach, the Titans are bringing in an executive who is used to a winning culture.
As we all know, the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward has tremendous upside surrounding him, so much so that the new general manager in Tennessee recalls several similarities between his new young quarterback and the quarterback he supported since draft day in 2017.
"Some of the characteristics I saw when we were scouting Patrick... just the arm talent obviously stands out with Cam," Bongonzi said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Some of the natural instincts and poise in the pocket that he has, and his ability to create outside of the pocket."
Mahomes has made a career of being evasive in the pocket, and having a knack for big plays in big moments. If Ward does form into a top-notch football player, perhaps he could be similar to the Chiefs' quarterback, but he has a long way until he enters that conversation.
Mahomes is entering his ninth campaign in the NFL, as the Chiefs look to move past the hard pill to swallow that was losing the Super Bowl. With a new haircut and new mindset, Mahomes is going to be ready to kick off the camapign.
The Titans and the Chiefs face off this season when Kansas City hits the road.
