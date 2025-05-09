A Chiefs' Wishlist for the NFL Schedule Makers
The Kansas City Chiefs have multiple marquee games on their schedule this season.
David Helman of FOX Sports listed the league's Week 1 game in Brazil as a matchup he hopes will be a divisional game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sending arguably the league's most recognizable team on an international trip to open the season would maximize exposure.
"I’ll be honest, I’m not always sold on the NFL’s philosophy that more is better, but I was a big fan of last season’s Friday night opener in Brazil. After a seven-month wait for the season to start, fill up opening weekend with as much football as possible," Helman said.
"The Chargers have been tapped as this year’s São Paolo team, and who better to help them grow the game in South America than the Chiefs? Kansas City is already used to opening the season on Thursday night, so kicking over one day to Friday should be no sweat.
"The Chiefs have owned the AFC West for a decade, and they haven’t dropped a game to the Chargers since 2021, but don’t let that fool you. These games are always good, with seven of the past eight being decided by a touchdown or less. Sounds like a perfect Friday night to me."
Helman listed the Chiefs' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as a quality option for one of the league's Christmas Day games. The Chiefs have registered large ratings while playing in primetime games over the past few seasons, which will likely continue this upcoming season.
The Chiefs and Eagles' Super Bowl rematch being slotted on Christmas Day would undoubtedly be a huge draw for the NFL.
"There’s always some risk involved with scheduling this big of a game so late in the season, but the upside is worth it, considering they played in two of the past three Super Bowls and the matchup still entails the best QB in football taking on the best roster. Waiting until Christmas would also make this a great measuring stick for the playoffs, which will be just two weeks away. The result could swing the MVP race or set the expectations for who will win Super Bowl LX," Helman said.
