The Importance of Patrick Mahomes in 2025
Immediately following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, Chiefs Kingdom had several reasons to be pessimistic. With question marks hanging over the head of the franchise and the dynasty, the Chiefs' front office reminded their fans to trust the process and not lose optimism.
The Chiefs were embarrassed in the Super Bowl, yes, but that doesn't mean that they still aren't one of the more decorated franchises the National Football League has seen since the start of the 2020s. They are still viewed as a team to beat, in part due to the quarterback they have on the field.
Patrick Mahomes has been one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the NFL since debuting. He has a strong arm, a solid run game, and a huge clutch gene that has benefited the franchise more times than you can count on two hands. If there wasn't optimism surrounding the franchise following the loss in the Super Bowl, there should be optimism so long as Mahomes is manning the quarterback position.
Coming off a down season, at least by the standards that the league holds to Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback has been preparing immensely to get his team back to their winning ways. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan also believes that the Chiefs' optimistic view should be seen through Mahomes in 2025.
"So long as he's healthy, they are firmly in the Super Bowl mix. Fortunately for the future Hall of Famer, the Chiefs did make necessary moves this offseason to keep him upright, adding offensive tackles Jaylon Moore in free agency and Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft. If Mahomes isn't running for his life like he was during Super Bowl LIX and is afforded just some time to throw, Kansas City will likely find itself hosting the AFC Championship," Sullivan wrote.
Mahomes is the heart, soul, and face of the Chiefs franchise. The moment that people start to doubt him, he shines. With a fire burning underneath the franchise, fans should fully expect Mahomes to take charge, and, once again, enter the conversation of being the league's MVP, should he stay healthy.
