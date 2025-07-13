Former Raider Sounds Off on Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs know the advantage they have when they play at home. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most well-known stadiums in the National Football League and has been the home of the Chiefs since 1972.
Throughout time, the Chiefs have made several memorable moments within Arrowhead Stadium. Most recently, they took down their AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in the AFC Championship game. Going into the 2025 campaign, Kansas City looks to make more memories for the franchise and its fans.
The history of Arrowhead Stadium is large enough that even players who don't call it home know how much the stadium is beloved by Chiefs fans. And if they don't know that going into the game, they will afterwards. After all, Arrowhead Stadium is deemed "The loudest stadium in the world".
Former Chiefs division rival and recently retired quarterback Derek Carr played his fair share of games against the Chiefs in Arrowhead. The former Las Vegas Raider and New Orleans Saint decided to retire earlier this offseason after spending 11 years in the National Football League.
Carr recently appeared on Home Grown Network's YouTube channel to break down the toughest NFL stadiums that he has ever played in, and the former four-time Pro Bowler ranked Arrowhead as the second-hardest stadium to be a visiting player at.
"It was one of the hardest places I ever had to play. It was the hardest place I ever had to play as an opposing player. It was unbelievably loud. The fans are so close to the sidelines. They're right on top of you. And we had some battles there," Carr said.
Carr recalled one of the more memorable moments that he experienced while playing against the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
"I'll never forget sitting there on the sideline. It was a it was one of those games we weren't doing well. And they started chanting Tyreek Hill's name. Tyreek. Tyreek. And we hit a line drive punt straight to him. And as fast as that punt went to him, he ran it back to the end zone. And I'll never forget me and Rodney Hudson just looking at each other like, 'What the heck just happened?'"
With the fate of Arrowhead Stadium staying the Chiefs' home for the future in jeopardy, Carr will always have the memories to look back on long into retirement.
