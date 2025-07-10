Missouri Lawmakers Not Happy With Chiefs-Kansas Extension Request
Arrowhead Stadium has been the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium since it was first opened to the public back in August of 1971, and since has been a place for families and friends to root on the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the fate of the stadium remains in the balance for at least another year.
As recently reported, Chiefs president Mark Donovan requested an extension last month in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson. Kansas made an offer to both the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals to get them to cross state lines from Missouri to Kansas, to fulfill Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's vision of the stadium.
The Chiefs were given a decision deadline of June 30, 2025, but, as recently reported, it has been extended to June 30, 2026. While that does provide good news for Kansas lawmakers, Missouri lawmakers haven't responded quite the same way.
According to Fox 2 St. Louis, Missouri lawmakers aren't happy with the extension request.
"To me, that indicates there was no real rust to get that done," Senator Steven Roberts said. "The local level has already indicated that they do not have any interest in paying a special tax for this. Why should Missouri residents pay for this for a team that really, in this situation, isn't looking out for us; they're looking out for what is most profitable for them."
When asked by Mark Zinn of Fox 2 about Senator Roberts' opinion on whether the move was a slap in the face, his response was clear.
"Absolutely, and to the Missouri legislature as a whole. One of the witnesses testified in the committee hearing that this is just a money grab for them. The legislation wasn't going to make a difference. They're looking simply at profits and not loyalty to the state."
Below is the message that CEO Clark Hunt sent at the NFL’s annual league meeting in March surrounding why he believes Arrowhead Stadium should have a dome.
"I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset. It would give the Kansas City region an opportunity to host significant events.”
Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe still believes that Missouri has a chance to keep both the Chiefs and Royals where they are, but it's up to local governments.
