Former NFL Executive Sounds Off on the 2025 Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 outlook is one that Chiefs Kingdom should be excited about. Understandably, the Chiefs are heading into this season with a ton to prove following their defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. However, this 2025 Chiefs roster looks very strong.
The franchise added seven new draftees to the scheme, on both sides of the football. These additions were needed, especially on the offensive line. So much so that the Chiefs brought in several veteran offensive linemen to help the cause of protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs have created a strong franchise for themselves, both on the football field and off. Going into the new campaign, the Chiefs hold seven Primetime games, making them the only NFL franchise with that amount. The popularity speaks for itself, and the Chiefs have earned it.
For nine consecutive seasons, Kansas City's franchise has won the AFC West division. Looking at the makeup of the 2025 roster, they could very well be on their way to their tenth. Their successful makeup has made them hard to doubt.
According to former NFL executive Jon Robinson, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion in the New England Patriots' scouting department, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Director of Player Personnel from 2013-15, and the former general manager of the Tennessee Titans from 2016-22, believes the Chiefs have a strong chance at winning more in 2025.
"Until you beat the man, you can't be the man," Robinson said on NFL Network. "These guys are the champs (of the AFC) and until somebody beats them, they're still the champs. I think you have the best quarterback in the game in Patrick, and the best head coach in the game in Andy Reid."
"They've continued to add weapons, I love the (Josh) Simmons pick that they took late, he will help with the protection. They got speed at receiver with Hollywood and X, and Rashee Rice."
Robinson even touches on veteran tight end Travis Kelce, and while he may not fit the need of speed, he brings a winning mentality to this franchise.
"What he might have lost some in, you know, speed or quickness, he's so instinctive, he's so crafty, he knows the game so well. He knows how to play off defenders leverages to give himself an option to be open for Patrick. So, I still think these guys are at the top of the at the top of the heap in the AFC."
