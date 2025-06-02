Will This Travis Kelce 10-Year Long Streak End in 2025?
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become one of the National Football League's most well-known players. Not only does his success on the field speak for itself, but he has also become a well-known personality off the field, making him one of the most talked-about athletes.
Kelce dismissed retirement rumors earlier this offseason and will return to play for Kansas City in the 2025 season. However, these past two seasons haven't been very Kelce-like, as his production has decreased significantly. If this is the end of Kelce's playing career, he's looking for a way to end up on top, and not with a Super Bowl loss.
One of the more impressive stats that Kelce has collected throughout his career comes in the form of Pro Bowl selections. Since 2015, the Chiefs' veteran tight end has been a Pro Bowler, but if the trend of decreased production continues, his 10-year reign at cracking the Pro Bowl could come to an end.
Last season, Kelce received another Pro Bowl nod, but was replaced by Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith due to Kelce's focus being on the upcoming Super Bowl. Despite coming off arguably the worst season of his career, Kelce still led all Pro Bowl votes, earning 252,200 votes.
Kelce will likely continue to get the popular vote when it comes to the Pro Bowl, but seeing that Noah Gray is likely to become the Chiefs' main tight end of the future, it might be time for the attention to lean Gray's way. But if Kelce is indeed hanging the cleats up following this season, another Pro Bowl nod wouldn't hurt.
The tight end position has become very competitive within the AFC, as several young players at the position are starting to blossom into the role, much like Kelce did when he first arrived on the scene in the NFL.
If Kelce can come out of the gates strong, while maintaining production throughout the season, like we have seen before, the Pro Bowl nod should be very likely. However, if Kelce's production continues on the decline we have seen since 2023, it may not be as much of a given he'll get the accolade again.
