Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Likes the Competition at the WR Position
The Kansas City Chiefs had a problem at the wide receiver position last season. The Chiefs were plagued by injuries at the position all season long and could not find the right pieces to build chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team in 2024. The Chiefs' offseason did not have the juice you are used to seeing from them, and it showed.
The only wide receiver who was consistent last season was rookie Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a great rookie season and will look to improve in year two, potentially even having a better season in 2025. As a rookie, Worthy stepped up tremendously for the team because there was no other receiver with whom Mahomes had more chemistry heading into last season.
Mahomes and Worthy look to build more on what they did last season. They also want to bring along a couple more of their teammates to get the offense back to what it should look like. We used to see the Chiefs offense take chances down the field left and right, play after play, but we did not see much of that last season. With the right personnel on offense in 2025 and that can change for the Chiefs.
This offseason, the Chiefs added a couple more wide receivers to bring competition to the position. One of those receivers is rookie Jaylen Royals, whom the Chiefs drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Royals is looking to have a big role in the offense, and with a good camp, he can do that. That means that a veteran Chiefs receiver can lose his spot on the roster, and that is where it gets interesting.
Mahomes spoke earlier this week as the Chiefs kicked off their OTAs, and he talked about the competition at the wide receiver position and that he really likes it.
"You seen at the start of last season he [Rasheem Rice] can be one of the top receivers in the league," said Mahomes. "Having him with Xavier, Hollywood, and all these other guys we have, it is one of the positions that I think [Brett] Veach has done a great job bringing in competition, so that we can go out there and make a lot of plays happen.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.