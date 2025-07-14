Former NFL Scouts Sounds Off on Chiefs Play-Coach Relationships
The Kansas City Chiefs have built themselves into an NFL juggernaut that is difficult to take down. Having made three straight Super Bowl appearances and becoming the most successful franchise since 2020, some would wonder why and how the Chiefs stay on top of the mountain.
Some could say that the Chiefs stay at the top of the mountain because of their draft success. General manager Brett Veach and his scouting department once again had a nice draft process, bringing in seven new players to the franchise. However, that is only one piece of the puzzle.
Once players join the organization, it becomes a hit or miss process in how they grow. Some players have all the talent in the world but don't connect with certain coaching styles. The Chiefs possess one of the best, if not the best, head coaches in the league in Andy Reid, which makes it difficult for many to not be successful with him at the helm.
According to former NFL scout John Middlekauff, who served as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles back in the early parts of the 2010s, he believes that the reason for the Chiefs staying at the top of the mountain is due to the connections that the coaching staff makes with the players.
"I think the power in the Chiefs and this gets back to you know Mahomes being fat and Travis Kelce shot and I'm telling you you see this when if you watch the the Kelce-Nagy interview is the relationships in which they have from the coaching staff and the front office to the players," Middlekauff said on his podcast 3 And Out.
"I'm talking with the star players and they're all on the same page, and feelings don't get hurt. Why? Because everyone's been coached hard. They've been through the battles. They've seen the highs and they've seen the lows over a long period of time, and it's one of their biggest advantages moving forward."
So long as Coach Reid and the rest of the Chiefs players, whether they be veterans or embarking on their first season in the NFL, maintain a strong player-to-coach relationship, the Chiefs will most likely continue to thrive.
