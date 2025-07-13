Chiefs Left Off Analyst's Top Super Bowl Contenders Listing
Super Bowl LIX had a lot riding on it for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only were they battling to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but putting history aside, the franchise wanted to win the Lombardi Trophy for another time, regardless of records being set.
The Philadelphia Eagles were victorious in dominant fashion. So dominant that this offseason, a ton of questions and opinions have circled the future of the Chiefs. Are they still Super Bowl contenders? Is the dynasty over? How can the Chiefs rebound from such an embarrassing loss?
So far this offseason, the Chiefs have brought back the players they deemed necessary for the chance at getting back to the playoffs, while also adding new faces in the process. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company are laser-focused on getting back to the game of games, but according to one analyst, that goal is out of reach.
Analyst Jason McIntyre earlier this offseason predicted the Chiefs to miss the playoffs as a whole. And in a recent breakdown of the top NFL teams with the best chance at winning the Super Bowl, in his mind, the Chiefs were not featured.
McIntyre believes there are six contenders for the Super Bowl this season, which he revealed on The Herd before the season gets underway. Four represent the NFC and two represent the AFC. Below are the franchises that McIntyre sees having the best chance at raising the Lombardi Trophy when the season reaches its climax.
1. San Fransisco 49ers
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Washington Commanders
4. Philadelphia Eagles
5. Los Angeles Rams
6. Baltimore Ravens
Of the two AFC franchises represented in McIntyre's list, debates on who the best quarterback is entering the 2025 season stem from those two franchises as well. While some believe the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, is the best QB ahead of 2025, others lean towards Lamar Jackson or Mahomes.
Until the Chiefs are knocked out of a winning position, as they have been the AFC representatives in the Super Bowl the past three seasons, they should continue to be viewed as contenders. The turnover this season for the Chiefs wasn't too impactful, and in areas they needed to improve or add depth to, they did just that.
Predictions can only go as far as that: predictions. With the season just around the corner, the whole league is an open playing field.
