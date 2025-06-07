Former QB Talks About Chiefs Andy Reid Leaving the Eagles
It was a shock around the National Football League when the Philadelphia Eagles let go of now Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Many believed that the Eagles and Reid were going to be together forever. Or Reid would lead the Eagles until he no longer wanted to be a head coach anymore. But that wasn't the case, and the Eagles and Reid went their separate ways.
That opened up the door for the Chiefs to get Reid, and when he became available, they did not miss their chance to get one of the best coaches in the league. Reid was excited to come to Kansas City and now he will certainly finish his legendary career with the Chiefs.
His former quarterback with the Eagles, Donovan McNabb, believes that when the Eagles lost Reid, that was one of the biggest mistakes any franchise could have made. During his time with the Eagles, Reid and McNabb won a Super Bowl, but they never could win one together. Even McNabb mentioned that the Eagles losing Reid was worse than the Giants losing Saquon Barkley.
"There are a couple of mistakes they made. I was first, and Andy followed," McNabb told FOX. "Now you sit back, and you start to watch, and you see how [Reid's] career has gone to a different level."
"To be honest with you, I'll say the Eagles losing Andy," McNabb said when asked the bigger mistake between the two.
Moving from each other like the Eagles and Reid did, was the best for both of them. At the time, it was not seen as a great move by the team, but it worked out well for both the Eagles and Reid.
Reid has gone on to win three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and start a dynasty in Kansas City that is still going. And the Eagles have gone on to win two Super Bowls since Reid left. Last season, the Eagles defeated Reid and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Two years before that, Reid got the best of his old team in Super Bowl LVII.
Now the two teams are top contenders to go back to the Super Bowl in 2025, and it is going to be interesting to see if the Chiefs can get back there.
