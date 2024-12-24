How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Week 17 TV, Odds, Preview
For the first time since the 2022 AFC playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kansas City has a three-game winning streak over Pittsburgh, which includes the aforementioned contest in the Wild Card round of the postseason. This year, both teams have already clinched playoff berths but still have something to play for. The Chiefs, specifically, can get the best Christmas present of all by winning and locking up the one-seed and a first-round bye. A win makes them unreachable to the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers, on the other hand, are looking to maintain their division lead. They hold a conference tiebreaker over the surging Baltimore Ravens but are far from certain to keep that.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Steelers on Wednesday.
Game: Chiefs vs. Steelers
Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Date and Time: Wednesday, December 25 at 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Netflix or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -3 (as of Wednesday morning)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and both J.J. Watt and Nate Burleson (color) in the commentary booth. Melanie Collins and Stacey Dales will serve as the sideline reporters for Week 17's matchup.
