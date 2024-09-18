How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: NFL Week 3 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back under the bright lights this weekend, as Andy Reid's team will play on Sunday Night Football for the first time in 2024.
Week 3's matchup sees the back-to-back Super Bowl champs finally hit the road, and a feisty Atlanta Falcons team is waiting for them. With new quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheem Morris at the helm, Atlanta is looking to rise to 2-1 with a home upset over perhaps the NFL's best team. On the other side, Kansas City is eyeing a perfect 3-0 start to the 2024-25 season.
Sunday will mark the first Chiefs-Falcons matchup in the regular season since 2020. In Patrick Mahomes's only start against Atlanta, he threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 17-14 victory. Will a similar outcome be achieved this time around? Kansas City will surely be hoping for it while a huge chunk of the football world tunes in.
Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Falcons this week.
Game: Chiefs at Falcons
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Date: Sunday, September 22
TV Channel: NBC (KSHB 41 local)
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -3.5 (as of Wednesday)
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color) in the commentary booth. Melissa Stark will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 3's matchup, and Tra Blake's officiating crew is assigned to the game.
