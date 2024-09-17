Chiefs Reportedly Re-Sign Peyton Hendershot to Practice Squad
When the Kansas City Chiefs waived tight end Peyton Hendershot on Monday, many wondered why the club would part ways with him less than a month after acquiring him via trade. Now that Tuesday afternoon's transactions are rolling in, the decision makes a lot more sense.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kansas City is re-signing Hendershot to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.
This is a solid move by the Chiefs to reunite with a player who brings some special teams versatility to the table. In Sunday's Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Dallas Cowboys depth piece played seven snaps for Dave Toub's group but didn't crack the rotation on offense. The team feels good about its current tight end trio of Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and rookie Jared Wiley, so having Hendershot join undrafted first-year man Baylor Cupp on the practice squad works.
Hendershot was originally traded for once Irv Smith Jr. got released at the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. Brought in for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2026, the Cowboys were slated to receive the selection if Hendershot was on the 53-man roster for five games this season or he was on the 46-man game day roster three times. Through two weeks, he was on the former twice and the latter only once.
The Kansas City career arc continues for Hendershot, who was recently fined $5,472 for a sideline shove of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith in Week 1. The 25-year-old is reportedly appealing the fine. In the interim, he returns to the Chiefs and can resume practicing with his teammates ahead of Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Falcons.