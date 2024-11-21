How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: NFL Week 12 TV, Odds, Preview
Following their first loss of the 2024-25 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action. This time around, their opponent is an NFC squad seeking its third win in a row.
Hosting the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday are the Carolina Panthers, winners of consecutive contests. It's the first meeting between Carolina and Kansas City since the 2020 campaign – Patrick Mahomes's third as the Chiefs' full-time starter. With a three-game winning streak over the Panthers as a franchise, Week 12 presents the opportunity to make it four. Don't expect first-year head coach Dave Canales and his crew to roll over, though, especially coming out of the bye week.
Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Panthers this weekend.
Game: Chiefs vs. Panthers
Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Date and Time: Sunday, November 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT
TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -11 (as of Thursday)
This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color) in the commentary booth. Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 12's matchup, and Shawn Smith's crew will officiate it.
