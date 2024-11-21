Arrowhead Report

How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: NFL Week 12 TV, Odds, Preview

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Jordan Foote

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Following their first loss of the 2024-25 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action. This time around, their opponent is an NFC squad seeking its third win in a row.

Hosting the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday are the Carolina Panthers, winners of consecutive contests. It's the first meeting between Carolina and Kansas City since the 2020 campaign – Patrick Mahomes's third as the Chiefs' full-time starter. With a three-game winning streak over the Panthers as a franchise, Week 12 presents the opportunity to make it four. Don't expect first-year head coach Dave Canales and his crew to roll over, though, especially coming out of the bye week.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Panthers this weekend.

Game: Chiefs vs. Panthers

Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Date and Time: Sunday, November 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS or KCTV local

Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast

Betting Line: Chiefs -11 (as of Thursday)

This contest's television broadcast team is highlighted by Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color) in the commentary booth. Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 12's matchup, and Shawn Smith's crew will officiate it.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

