How to Watch KC Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Week 2 TV, Odds, Preview
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for another matchup this weekend, and it's once again an AFC North opponent on the docket for Andy Reid's squad.
For Week 2, the Cincinnati Bengals are seeking a get-right win over the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Dating back to January of 2022, this will be the sixth meeting between Kansas City and Cincinnati. In the last five outings, the Bengals hold a 3-2 record but have dropped two in a row to the Chiefs. Last year, specifically, saw quarterback Joe Burrow miss the game due to an injury.
This time around, Burrow is healthy and the Bengals have their expectations back. With that said, they face a tall task in taking down the Chiefs at home. Full a complete breakdown of this Week 2 bout, including a score prediction, read more here.
Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Bengals this week.
Game: Chiefs vs. Bengals
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Date: Sunday, September 15
TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 local)
Listen Live: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network or Tico Sports (Kansas City) for Spanish radio broadcast
Betting Line: Chiefs -6 per DraftKings Sportsbook
This week's television broadcast team is highlighted by Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color) in the commentary booth. Tracy Wolfson will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 2's matchup.
