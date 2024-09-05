Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, plenty of eyes will be on the back-to-back champs as they embark on their three-peat attempt. There's an opportunity for Andy Reid's team to send a statement, but there will also be some individual benchmarks in play along the way.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs' stars in Week 1.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 1 game notes.
Patrick Mahomes set to pass a Chiefs icon in one critical stat
The greatness of Patrick Mahomes can't be quantified using just one number, but he can ascend even higher in Chiefs lore with a solid outing against Baltimore anyway. With just 84 passing yards on Thursday night, the two-time NFL MVP will pass Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and Kansas City legend Len Dawson in passing yards. Currently sitting at 28,424 in his career, Mahomes might be just one big quarter of football away from becoming the franchise leader in yards. That's impressive, especially for someone less than a decade into their career.
Another opportunity for the Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo to shine
Over the years, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce have established themselves as perhaps the NFL's best duo. Whether it's in regular-season or postseason play, the league's top quarterback and tight end consistently shine. That's evidenced by their 51 touchdowns together, which ranks third all-time. With one more score in Week 1, Mahomes and Kelce can break a tie with former New Orleans Saints greats Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham and hold third place outright.
Kelce chasing NFL and Kansas City legends in two categories
Speaking of Kelce, he can make some waves separate from Mahomes this week. He's currently tied with longtime Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten in receiving touchdowns with 74, so one more can give him a solo top-five ranking among all tight ends to ever play. With two touchdowns, he can tie Tony Gonzalez for the most in Chiefs history. At 907 career receptions, he needs just nine catches to tie Gonzalez for that Kansas City record and could pass him with a 10-catch outing against Baltimore. He posted two such contests (or better) during the 2023-24 regular season and one in the playoffs.
Creed Humphrey's iron man streak continues
To this day, Creed Humphrey has yet to miss a start for the Chiefs. It's safe to say that level of consistency and durability contributed to his record long-term contract extension that was signed last month. At 51 consecutive starts in the regular season, Humphrey is set to reach No. 52 on Thursday night. Assuming he does so, he'll break a tie with defensive lineman Art Still for the third-most in a row to begin a Chiefs career.