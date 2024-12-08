Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs are back with another divisional game this weekend, and the back-to-back Super Bowl champions are at home for Week 14. The 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers are in town for a Sunday Night Football matchup, and it's one that could see both teams' respective playoff pictures be impacted. In addition to team-related accomplishments, several players can rise up the ranks with good performances as well.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 14.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 14 game notes.
Patrick Mahomes with a chance to pass an NFL legend
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's current all-time leader in passing yards per game with an average of 290.8. With that said, his per-game production in that category has declined from 308.8 in 2022 to 261.4 last season and 248.3 this year. The two-time NFL MVP has some of the worst numbers of his career, yet he's still in elite company. With just 14 passing yards against the Chargers on Sunday, Mahomes would pass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the fourth-most passing yards in a player's first eight seasons. Considering Mahomes made just one start as a rookie and has several games left to go this year, being so high on the list is a massive achievement.
Another week, another opportunity for Travis Kelce to make history
After a slow start to the season, Travis Kelce's numbers have picked up but his lack of touchdowns remains evident. If he can find the end zone in Week 14, the future Hall of Fame man will break his tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving scores in Chiefs history. On top of that, Kelce is 17 total points away from passing running back Priest Holmes for the most by a non-kicker in franchise history. Finally, Kelce needs 35 receiving yards to hit the 12,000-yard mark for his career, which is something only two tight ends have ever managed to do. It doesn't take much for Kelce to etch his name in the history books once again, and it starts with a good showing on Sunday night.
Contextualizing Creed Humphrey's consistent availability
As Creed Humphrey finishes out his fourth season with the Chiefs, he's set to climb the leaderboards at least once. Sunday night will mark Humphrey's 64th regular-season start in a row to begin his career, which will put him in a tie with cornerback Brandon Carr for the second-longest streak in franchise history. Now over 4,200 snaps into his career, not including playoffs, Humphrey is a model of consistency and reliability for the AFC's top team. He can provide another example of that this weekend and then pass Carr in Week 15.