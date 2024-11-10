Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Week 10 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are back for more AFC West action this weekend, as the Denver Broncos come rolling into town on the heels of a blowout loss. The home team, on the other hand, remains undefeated and is looking to maintain the NFL's best record on Sunday.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 10 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: While the Broncos defense earned plenty of credit through the first eight games of the season, last week's 41-10 drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens put Denver's entire rebuild back into question after a pair of back-to-back NFC South victories. Steve Spagnuolo should be prepared to terrorize Bo Nix while the Chiefs' offense needs to survive without multiple turnovers and red zone failings. Even if it's a bit ugly, a slow-but-steady offensive performance should be enough for KC to stay undefeated.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Broncos 16
Jordan Foote: The narrative of the Chiefs playing down to their competition was steadily in decline until last week's close call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While I fully expect Kansas City to win this game fairly comfortably, I wouldn't go out on a limb and anticipate a shellacking by the reigning Super Bowl champs. Luckily for them, being at home this weekend is a massive plus and the Broncos' offense simply doesn't have enough to turn in an excellent performance. Look for Bo Nix to struggle a bit and the Chiefs' offense to do enough for the team's ninth win in a row to open the season.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 13
Zack Eisen: After a short week and a game against an AFC contender on the horizon, this game has been labeled a “trap game” for the Chiefs. However, since it’s a divisional matchup, I don’t see the Chiefs taking their foot off the gas. Historically, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have dominated the AFC West, especially the Broncos. Their only loss as a duo came last year when Mahomes had the flu, and the offense was in full tilt. With a win, Kansas City knows they stay undefeated and keep their cushion over the rest of the AFC. The Chiefs come out ready to play and easily handle this game.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17
Mark Van Sickle: A rookie quarterback making his Arrowhead debut? Yes, please! Bo Nix will not be comfortable playing against this Chiefs' defense, and the crowd will make it even tougher on him. The Chiefs' offense can sometimes struggle against the Broncos, but they will do enough to remain undefeated and keep the winning streak alive!