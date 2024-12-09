Matthew Wright Explains Approach for Dramatic Game-Winning Kick vs. Chargers
Another week, another avenue the Kansas City Chiefs found to obtain a win. Sort of.
While the process was a bit different, the result was quite the same. After quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped lead a drive down the field late in the fourth quarter, the reigning Super Bowl champions nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired to take down the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. In this instance, it was Matthew Wright who managed to rip the opposition's heart out.
Much like the game itself, Wright's kick had a flair for the dramatic. The 31-yard boot wound up hitting the left upright and going in, giving Kansas City its ninth AFC West title in a row. Following one of the biggest makes of his career, the sixth-year man expressed his desire for a more solid strike but is quite glad that everything worked out.
"It's not good," Wright said of his initial thoughts on the kick. "I wanted it to go right down the middle, obviously, but I'm just happy it went in."
Wright says his pre-kick routine didn't change as the Chiefs advanced on their final offensive possession. Repeatedly telling himself to "relax" was one of the keys that smoothed things over leading up to the field goal try.
"Just try to do the same routine I do every time," Wright said of his thought process. "Say the same phrases in my head and just try to focus on being as routine-based as possible."
Wright, who is in his second stint with Kansas City after a cup of coffee with the club in 2022, made history on Sunday. He's the third Chiefs kicker to make a game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter this season – no other team has ever had more than one. With Harrison Butker on the injured reserve list and Spencer Shrader joining him after just two games, Wright was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. So far, so good for him, as he's made eight of his nine boots and a pair of extra points in two weeks.
Having bounced around to various teams (including the San Francisco 49ers this season), Wright is grateful for his teammates being able to adjust on the fly.
"Yeah, it's a testament to James (Winchester) and Matt (Araiza) because a new kicker is hard for both of them," Wright said. "And then the line does a great job. Just trying to stay focused and make sure that when I'm on my own, I treat reps like game reps and then just be ready to do what I do."
One of the overarching themes of this Chiefs season has been opportunity. With so many players getting injured, a lot was and still is asked of established depth pieces and newcomers alike. Wright finds himself somewhere in the middle as someone who has some experience with special teams coordinator Dave Toub's operation but is still piecing other bits together. Butker will eventually return from his meniscus injury and stabilize the position but in the meantime, his replacements are rising to the occasion.
With a signature clutch moment now under his belt, Wright is ready to keep building on an excellent 4-for-4 performance in a massive win.
"It's huge," Wright said. "Being able to make kicks in the NFL is awesome. Whenever I get to do that," I'm happy."