Reports: Harrison Butker Sidelined with Serious Injury, Chiefs Signing New Kicker
In a season when the Kansas City Chiefs have suffered losses on both offense and defense, the reigning back-to-back champions will now have to survive a major injury on special teams, as kicker Harrison Butker is reportedly heading to injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Butker first appeared on the Chiefs' injury report following Thursday's practice, where he was listed as a limited participant due to left knee injury. Shortly after the injury report was posted, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Butker will be placed on IR due to the injury.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that Butker "is expected to have surgery to trim his meniscus in his left knee."
In a move to replace Butker in the meantime, the Chiefs will sign kicker Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets practice squad, according to Schefter.
Shrader is scheduled to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday when KC travels northeast to take on the Buffalo Bills.
Shrader, a 25-year-old rookie, kicked for South Florida and Notre Dame in college and went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent and made all three of his extra point attempts for Indianapolis in his only Colts appearance. Later in the year, as a member of the New York Jets, Shrader converted both of two field goal attempts.
Shrader kicked touchbacks on all eight of his kickoffs — five with the Colts and three with the Jets.
This August, the Chiefs made Butker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history with a four-year, $25.6 million extension with $17.75 million guaranteed. The deal could keep Butker in KC through the 2028 season, though the team retains an out after the '26 season.