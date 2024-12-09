Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Clark Hunt Discuss Chiefs Winning Another AFC West Title
Thanks to a thrilling Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions once again. That makes it nine division titles in a row for Andy Reid's team, which marks the second-longest such streak behind only the 2009-2019 New England Patriots.
It's a massive feat for Kansas City, even as the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions. While the organization has bigger goals in mind, it all starts with locking up a playoff spot and (ideally) securing a home playoff game. With both of those boxes checked off, Week 14 serves as a major milestone for the season.
Shortly after the Chiefs won on a walk-off field goal, head coach Andy Reid reacted to yet another divisional clinch.
"Yeah, listen, I'm proud of the guys," Reid said. "I mean, the coaches, Clark (Hunt) gives us an opportunity to do this along with Mark Donovan and Brett Veach. We're all in this together trying to make this happen. It's not easy. That's not an easy thing, and every year is a little bit different on how we've gotten there. I'm proud of our guys for just hanging in there. We have so many tight games, more so than some of these other years. The guys keep hanging in there and feeling like good things are going to happen. Keep battling."
Team chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who played a major role in hiring Reid back in 2013, also took a moment to reflect on the continuation of what's been the greatest stretch of Kansas City football.
"You certainly never take them for granted," Hunt said. "I do think in a lot of ways when you do something for the first time, it's more special, and that was not the first time we'd ever won the division. But when we started this streak of nine, I think we were all really excited. We didn't know what was ahead of us. It's been a very special time period for the Kansas City Chiefs – an amazing era of Chiefs football. The credit for that goes to Andy, Brett and their staff. They've just done a phenomenal job. I ought to mention the injuries this year. We certainly have had a lot of injuries, particularly at the receiver position, and Brett and his team have done a fantastic job every week [of] finding a solution, finding somebody who can come in and help us."
Since Reid took over, all he's done in just over a decade is become the winningest head coach in franchise history. The future Hall of Fame man notched win No. 140 on Sunday, and that's without even considering his ever-growing track record in the postseason. In addition to the division streak, the Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot for the 10th year running. Three of those trips came with Alex Smith under center at quarterback, then the rest have fallen in line with Patrick Mahomes's tenure. All the two-time MVP has known is at least getting to overtime of the AFC Championship Game, which is truly remarkable for someone who's gearing up for his seventh playoff run.
Mahomes himself played a significant role in engineering the Chiefs' game-winning drive on Sunday night. While he's made it clear that the Super Bowl is always his end goal, he's also appreciative of extending one of the sport's most impressive spans of dominance.
"It's our first goal every single year, to win the AFC West," Mahomes said. "It's a great division [with] a lot of rivalries where everybody's playing each other tough and, I mean, three teams are going to probably make the playoffs. That speaks to the division we play in. To be able to win this division, to gain another game in the playoff picture, it was an important game for us against a really good football team. We found a way to get a win, but now we've got to keep building if we want to get to our ultimate goal."