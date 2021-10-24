Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Provide Injury Update on Star QB

The Chiefs may have dodged a bullet when it comes to their star quarterback.

In the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, with the team trailing and the game all but over, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a scary hit and was removed from the game.

After remaining on his back for a while, Mahomes was helped up and assisted to the sideline with his teammates supporting most of his weight. He then entered the blue medical tent for a brief period before exiting and finishing the game on the sideline.

When he spoke to the media after the game, head coach Andy Reid announced that Mahomes cleared the obligatory concussion protocol tests. Reid also added that it was his decision to hold Mahomes out for the remainder of the contest. Considering the nature of the play and the scary aftermath, early indications are that the Chiefs dodged a bullet. Mahomes spoke on the injury, too.

"I feel fine now," Mahomes said." "You all saw the hit. I took my time getting up, but I felt fine. I did everything I needed to do to be here."

Not too long ago, Mahomes suffered a head/neck injury and was forced out of action in the Divisional Round of last season's playoff against the Cleveland Browns. This situation was obviously different, but it's not the first time the 26-year-old superstar quarterback has dealt with something of this nature.

Mahomes also had a toe issue that hampered him a bit throughout last postseason, leading to him undergoing offseason surgery. The Chiefs' most prized possession has experienced his fair share of on-field ailments but luckily for everyone involved, this one doesn't appear to be too serious.