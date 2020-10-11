SI.com
'It Didn’t Work, What We Were Calling,' — Andy Reid Identifies Flaws After Chiefs' 40-32 loss to Raiders

Joe Andrews

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get anything going in the second half of their 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs did not convert on a single third down attempt after halftime and did not accumulate 100 yards of second-half offense until an eight-play 75-yard yard drive that ended with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with under four minutes remaining. By then, it was almost too late, falling for the first time since November 10, 2019.

“We hadn’t had all these penalties, that part was new,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We really haven’t given up any big plays. Those things, we just got to make sure we clean that up and narrow that down. That’s a problem. I would’ve liked to put the offense in a better position to succeed in the second half, that didn’t take place. We weren’t able to move the ball very well.”

With the help of quarterback Derek Carr, plus a running attack anchored by running backs Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker, the Raiders averaged 7.3 yards per play.

Carr himself threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Henry Ruggs and a 59-yard toss to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Before Sunday, the Chiefs had not given up a single passing play longer than 35 yards, occurring against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. They gave up a 41-yard rush against the Patriots last week.

“They got behind us, and I’ll look at the tape and see exactly what went on there,” Reid said. “I’d say a couple of them were we were just beat. Other ones, I’m not sure we were doing the right things. That’s how these things go when they make big plays on you.”

Big plays aside, the Chiefs offense faced accumulated plenty of penalties, getting hit with 10 for a loss of 94 yards. One of those took a 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill off the scoreboard.

The Chiefs didn’t get their second-half offense going until 3:57 remained in the game but by then, the Raiders already had complete momentum.

“It didn’t work, what we were calling,” Reid said. “You got to go back and look at that.” 

