Chiefs Inactives: Tyrann Mathieu Active For Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive players for today's contest.

Despite being a late addition to the Kansas City Chiefs injury report, safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins this afternoon.

Mathieu was given a questionable designation for the game after being a limited participant on Friday's practice.

For the Chiefs, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Damien Wilson, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will be inactive for this afternoon's game.

Wilson was ruled out prior to the inactive players announcement. The Chiefs linebacker has been dealing with a knee injury and did not practice at all this last week. With the injury to Wilson, rookie linebacker Willie Gay could see an increased role in Kansas City's defense. Linebacker Ben Neimann could also see more playing time today.

For Miami, running back Salvon Ahmed, fullback Chandler Cox, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, guard Ereck Flowers and defensive end Benito Jones will not suit up today.

While Flowers and Ahmed were both ruled out prior to the game, Van Noy and Roberts carried questionable designations into the game but will not play today.

Not only are the Dolphins dealing with injuries but also a flurry of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, cornerback Jamal Perry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and safety Nate Holley was selected as a COVID-19 replacement.

Running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the list yesterday while running back Elijah McGuire was elevated for replacement. The Dolphins will have former Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington will be one of Miami's primary backs with Patrick Laird and Elijah McGuire.