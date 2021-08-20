August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Report: Several Chiefs Expected To Miss Preseason Game Against Cardinals

No one is fully healthy at any point in the NFL season, and that applies to the preseason as well. The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing some players on Friday night.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

As the Kansas City Chiefs head to Arizona to square off against the Cardinals in a preseason bout, they will be without some major pieces. 

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports that Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi, Kyle Long, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Malik Herring will miss Friday's contest in the desert. This is a similar list to the one from a week ago, but a few players have made their way back from their respective injuries and have dropped the dreaded "inactive" tag.

There aren't a ton of major surprises on this list, as most of the aforementioned players were already dealing with injuries a week ago. Clark's hamstring tweak, on the other hand, is a very recent development that doesn't bode particularly well for the Chiefs' star defensive end. While his injury is less than ideal, it does open the door for other pass-rushers to step up in the preseason.

Elsewhere, Duvernay-Tardif and Long are both recovering from semi-significant injuries of their own. The Chiefs' offensive line overhaul, luckily, leaves the team with plenty of talent to fill any void left by the veteran linemen. Offseason additions on the interior of the defensive line also help counteract the loss of Nnadi for now. 

For more Chiefs preseason coverage, including how to watch Friday's game, keep it locked in at Arrowhead Report for additional in-game content and postgame stories. For live updates, follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs.

Read More: How Much Will the Chiefs' Starters Play vs. the Cardinals?

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) dances on field during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Report: Several Chiefs Expected To Miss Preseason Game Against Cardinals

Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and cornerback Bene Benwikere (23) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Five Things to Watch in the Chiefs' Second Preseason Game

Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) defends in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch the Chiefs Take On the Cardinals

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How Much Will the Chiefs' Starters Play vs. the Cardinals?

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Best-Case and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Chiefs' Offense

Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) speaks with the media at the JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Frank Clark’s Hamstring Injury Opens Door for Rest of Chiefs’ Defensive Ends

Nov 26, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws passes to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Louis Riddick: Chiefs 'Thought About' Starting Patrick Mahomes as a Rookie

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Frank Clark Leaves Chiefs Practice With Hamstring Injury