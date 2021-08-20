Report: Several Chiefs Expected To Miss Preseason Game Against Cardinals

No one is fully healthy at any point in the NFL season, and that applies to the preseason as well. The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing some players on Friday night.

As the Kansas City Chiefs head to Arizona to square off against the Cardinals in a preseason bout, they will be without some major pieces.

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports that Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi, Kyle Long, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Malik Herring will miss Friday's contest in the desert. This is a similar list to the one from a week ago, but a few players have made their way back from their respective injuries and have dropped the dreaded "inactive" tag.

There aren't a ton of major surprises on this list, as most of the aforementioned players were already dealing with injuries a week ago. Clark's hamstring tweak, on the other hand, is a very recent development that doesn't bode particularly well for the Chiefs' star defensive end. While his injury is less than ideal, it does open the door for other pass-rushers to step up in the preseason.

Elsewhere, Duvernay-Tardif and Long are both recovering from semi-significant injuries of their own. The Chiefs' offensive line overhaul, luckily, leaves the team with plenty of talent to fill any void left by the veteran linemen. Offseason additions on the interior of the defensive line also help counteract the loss of Nnadi for now.

