Derek Carr and the Raiders Exploit the Chiefs' Defense in 40-32 Loss

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu recognized the issues his team's secondary faced in a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs allowed Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw for 347 passing yards and three touchdowns on 22 completions. Carr’s yardage accounted for 44% of the 780 total yards the Chiefs’ defense has allowed through the air through the first four weeks of the season.

“You got to give those guys credit, they get paid too,” Mathieu said. “I thought their coaches did a great job of catching us in certain coverages, catching us in certain calls. Even on a lot of those third-and-ones, thrid-and-twos, they schemed does up pretty well.”

The Raiders completed 50% of their third-downs, including a thrid-and-2 situation which turned into a 72-yard touchdown pass from Carr to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Carr hit Ruggs one other time in the game for a 46-yard completion on another third down. The two receptions accounted for 118 yards, the most recorded by a receiver against the Chiefs this season.

The Chiefs also gave up a 59-yard touchdown from Carr to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“The bottom line is, we play a lot of man to man, we’ve run with plenty 4.2 guys,” Mathieu said. “I don’t think that’s an excuse. Like I said, they caught us on a couple of calls, no pull safety and I think any time you have a guy that fast that’s running across the field, it makes it hard for anybody that’s covering. We’ll learn from that. We’ll grow from it.”

“Hat’s off to them," Mathieu said. "They played well, they showed up. They picked the right spots to try their best to affect us and they won. Like I said, that happens sometimes."

Mathieu noted the Chiefs’ first loss since Nov. 10, 2019 will serve as motivation for the Chiefs moving forward. They are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

The Chiefs won’t get their shot of revenge against the Raiders until Nov. 22. That game is currently slated to be on Sunday Night Football.

“I think it’s good to have some motivation,” Mathieu said. “Going forward, that’s what we’ll lean on. We won’t ever forget this day. We’ll see them again. We’ll be ready next time. “