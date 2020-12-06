Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Denver Broncos will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for their second matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City looks to collect a fifth-straight season sweep of their divisional foe as they try for their 11th consecutive victory against the Broncos. The Arrowhead Report crew previews the game and gives their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: This week has been strange. The Chiefs are about to play a primetime game against a divisional opponent and... it feels like a trap game? To be clear, I don't think the Chiefs are overlooking this game, and I think they'd still win even if they did. The 14-point spread feels right on the nose, but I'd bet the Chiefs are never out of the driver's seat.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Broncos 20.

Tucker Franklin: There hasn't been much from either team to make me think this game will go any differently than the first time they met. The Chiefs defense has been worse since then, but going up against a lackluster Broncos offense and Drew Lock should help them regain confidence. The offense has been on another level since that matchup and I expect a flurry of points. Check out my three keys for the game as all signs point to a big Chiefs win.

For a more in-depth preview of the game, Mile High Huddle's Chad Jenson joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Broncos 17.

Jordan Foote: The Broncos are capable of playing a competitive brand of football, but that doesn’t apply when they’re facing the Chiefs. Especially when considering how crazy the past week has been for Denver, this game should be a blowout. Drew Lock has been bad all year and struggles immensely against the Chiefs. Put all of those ingredients together and you’ve got a wire-to-wire victory incoming.

Prediction: Chiefs 37, Broncos 13.

Conner Christopherson: Drew Lock just has not played well enough this year for this game to be scary for the Chiefs. While the rest of the Denver roster is somewhat solid, poor quarterback play will always drag a team down. While it's a divisional game and the "any given Sunday" mantra has proved itself time and time again, it's hard to see the Chiefs struggling with the Broncos this weekend.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Broncos 13.

Sam Hays: I believe this one could be ugly. In recent weeks, the Broncos have shown very little life on either side of the ball outside of their surprise win against the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Chiefs' offense continues to dominate and the defense had a satisfactory performance against a very talented Buccaneers offense. I expect a nice three-to-four touchdown game for Patrick Mahomes with a mix of touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to have one of his best games in a while, considering how poorly the Broncos' run defense has been in recent weeks. I say this game is over by the late second or early third quarter.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Broncos 13.

Mark Van Sickle: This is going to be another struggle for the Denver Broncos. The good news is they have all of their quarterback options back. The bad news is they won’t be able to compete with the Chiefs anyway. Drew Lock will be out to prove something in his hometown in front of a national television audience on Sunday Night Football. Sometimes when put into a situation like that, a player will try too hard. I could see that happening on Sunday with Lock turning the ball over a few times. Mahomes and the offense will keep humming and the Chiefs will win big again.

Prediction: Chiefs 45, Broncos 20.

Joe Andrews: Are you a fan of Chad Henne? We will likely see him play football late in the game if this one goes as expected. The Broncos haven’t been playing good football, so why would they magically show up against the Chiefs?

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Broncos 17.

Jacob Harris: Oh, no.

Prediction: Chiefs 49, Broncos 14.

Taylor Witt: Oh, YES.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Broncos 10.