How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Here's how you can follow along as KC looks for its 13th win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and kept their hopes of securing the AFC's top playoff seed alive in the process. Now, they'll need to take care of business against a team that gave them a little bit of trouble just a few short weeks ago.

Back in Week 14, Kansas City went to Empower Field at Mile High and jumped out to a very commanding 27-0 lead against the Denver Broncos. After that, though, a combination of some Patrick Mahomes mistakes and a subsequent poor showing from Steve Spagnuolo's defense allowed the hosts to bring the game to within one score. While the outcome was never in too much doubt, a narrow 34-28 win showed that even a struggling AFC West opponent wasn't going down without a serious fight.

In Week 17, the Chiefs are back at home and will be facing a Broncos team that has since moved on from Nathaniel Hackett. Jerry Rosburg is coaching in his place for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, so his team will undoubtedly be playing hard in his first game on the job. With the added rivalry element of a divisional game thrown into the mix as well, Kansas City will have to be focused in order to cover a double-digit spread as the favorites in Sunday's game.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -12.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Greg Gumbel (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (color analyst) in the booth with AJ Ross working the sidelines. Tra Blake and crew will officiate the matchup.

