How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 17 win against one of their bitter division rivals, and they'll be looking to accomplish that same feat in Week 18 to close out their regular-season slate.

Andy Reid's bunch is on the road this weekend, traveling to Allegiant Stadium for a Saturday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City (13-3) can clinch the top playoff seed in the AFC with a win, whereas Las Vegas (6-10) is coming off a narrow loss that saw quarterback Jarrett Stidham play much better than many anticipated he would. Now, the Raiders will be trying to play the spoiler role against a familiar foe.

The first time these two teams squared off this season, it was Patrick Mahomes who threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce in a thrilling win. The Raiders gave the Chiefs all they could handle, though, losing by just one point in a 30-29 Kansas City victory. With the line being in favor of the Chiefs by more than one score this time around, one side will be playing for pride while the other one jockeys for playoff positioning.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:30 p.m. CST

TV Channel: ABC (KMBC-TV in local markets) or ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -8.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will feature the trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky in the booth with Laura Rutledge working the sidelines. Scott Novak and crew will officiate the matchup.

