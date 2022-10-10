How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fourth win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club is 15-3 against the Raiders since Andy Reid arrived back in 2013 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against them in his career. When squaring off against AFC West opponents under Reid, Kansas City has a scorching 37-6 record. With Kansas City having won its last five Monday night games and being 9-2 with Reid (and 6-1 with Mahomes as the starter), it's easy to see why the odds favor the Chiefs.

Additionally, both the Chiefs and Raiders are going in opposite directions despite their performances last week. While Josh McDaniels's bunch is coming off a win over the Denver Broncos and is beginning to flash a little bit offensively, quarterback Derek Carr has still had an underwhelming start to the 2022 campaign and Vegas' defense remains questionable. Although the Chiefs have question marks still and have put plenty of uninspiring film out there through a handful of games, their best has been among the top teams in the NFL. With this being a must-win game for Las Vegas, however, Kansas City projects to have its hands full and get a high-effort game out of its rivals.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -7.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Monday night broadcast will feature the duo of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analyst) in the booth with Lisa Salters working the sidelines. Carl Cheffers and crew will officiate the matchup.

