Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their fourth win of the 2022 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they'll look to keep the good times rolling on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Chiefs have some recent history riding on their side heading into this game, as the club is 15-3 against the Raiders since Andy Reid arrived back in 2013 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against them in his career. When squaring off against AFC West opponents under Reid, Kansas City has a scorching 37-6 record. With Kansas City having won its last five Monday night games and being 9-2 with Reid (and 6-1 with Mahomes as the starter), it's easy to see why the odds favor the Chiefs. 

Additionally, both the Chiefs and Raiders are going in opposite directions despite their performances last week. While Josh McDaniels's bunch is coming off a win over the Denver Broncos and is beginning to flash a little bit offensively, quarterback Derek Carr has still had an underwhelming start to the 2022 campaign and Vegas' defense remains questionable. Although the Chiefs have question marks still and have put plenty of uninspiring film out there through a handful of games, their best has been among the top teams in the NFL. With this being a must-win game for Las Vegas, however, Kansas City projects to have its hands full and get a high-effort game out of its rivals. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -7.5 per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

The Monday night broadcast will feature the duo of Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analyst) in the booth with Lisa Salters working the sidelines. Carl Cheffers and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!

Read More: Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs and Raiders Set to Renew Rivalry in Prime Time

By Mark Van Sickle
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Provide Update on Harrison Butker’s Ankle Injury

By Jordan Foote
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) attempts to strip the ball from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs’ Rookies Continue to Stand Out in Positive Ways

By Zack Eisen
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

By Jordan Foote
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 4 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs’ Week 4 Win Over the Buccaneers Was Long Overdue

By Jordan Foote