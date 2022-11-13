Kadarius Toney on Fitting in With Chiefs: ‘Right Where I Need to Be'

The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple standout performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their win on Sunday, but wide receiver Kadarius Toney was one of the more improbable ones.

After all, Toney was playing in just his second game as a Chief after coming over via trade from the New York Giants prior to the deadline. In game No. 1 in Kansas City, the 2021 first-round pick logged a pair of receptions on nine offensive snaps and flashed the twitchy profile that compelled New York to draft him so high. Still, though, it was too early in his new situation to expect much more than that.

On Sunday, Toney raised the bar. Not only did he take a jet sweep run 32 yards down the field, but he also hauled in four passes on five targets for 57 yards and the very first touchdown of his NFL career. He showed off his short-area burst, long speed and ability to elevate and come down with possession of the ball all in the same game. It was one of the better performances of his young career. When asked about whether this feels like a career renaissance of sorts, Toney confirmed it and added that he knows he belongs in Kansas City.

"I feel like I'm right where I need to be."

A short bit later, the 23-year-old speedster said he didn't want to "throw no salt" at the Giants organization but acknowledged that things are going much smoother with the Chiefs. Ever since the moment general manager Brett Veach sent 2023 third- and sixth-round picks to New York for him, head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have raved about Toney's work ethic and ability to absorb information quickly. Reid once again singled those traits out following the Chiefs' Week 10 win, also revealing a bit about his process in getting Toney involved offensively.

"He's a smart kid and he does pick it up easy, although he's willing to spend time at it too," Reid said. "He's not just getting the plays and then not studying. He spends the time at it. He's very talented. We're trying to give him some things he's done before and then adding one or two things the last couple of weeks that he's not used to doing so he can continue to grow. And then the quarterback has trust in him because of the feel he has."

Without Mecole Hardman against Jacksonville, there was plenty of discussion about who would carry that proverbial torch to replace his production. Among the candidates were primarily Toney and rookie Skyy Moore, with Toney ending up having his best day of the season and Moore being targeted just once and having only six yards. Toney's athletic profile plays well in a Hardman-like role, although his ability to gain somewhat consistent separation against man coverage also gives him a bit more versatility than his injured fourth-year counterpart. As a result, he capitalized on an increased share of snaps.

Reid mentioned the trust Mahomes has already developed with Toney, which is something that he still has yet to master with Moore despite having multiple months to do so. Toney hitting the ground running both literally and figuratively is a testament not only to his raw playmaking abilities but also, again, to his football acumen. That IQ has been a point of emphasis for Reid on a weekly basis since Toney entered the fold, and Mahomes has done nothing but double down on it. As Toney and the Chiefs continue to learn more about each other, Week 10's performance provided a glimpse of what may be possible moving forward.

"First off, he's a smart guy," Mahomes said. "He learned a lot fast, and we've been able to put him in [good] positions — especially a lot more this week. He's a smart guy, he plays hard and whenever he's got his opportunities, he's made plays happen."

