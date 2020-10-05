SI.com
Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots Inactive Players

Tucker D. Franklin

After not knowing the fate of the game, due to positive COVID-19 cases with both teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have announced their inactive players ahead of Monday night's contest.

Inactive for the Chiefs are defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, offensive lineman Yasir Durant and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Jones tweaked his groin at the end of the Ravens game last Monday and was a limited participant in practice all week. Prior to being ruled out, Jones was listed as questionable.

Another player not mentioned on the inactive report but will not be participating in the game will be cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed was placed on the injured reserve earlier this week and isn't technically on the active roster.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19 and placed on the COVID reserve but no corresponding move was made because Ta'amu isn't on the active roster.

As for New England, their inactive players include wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, defensive back Myles Bryant, tight end Dalton Keene and offensive lineman Shaq Mason.

One player that won't be in tonight's game is Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out on Saturday. Additionally, the Patriots listed another player out and five more as questionable.

Defensive back Corey Davis has been ruled out while defensive lineman Adam Butler, wide receiver Julian Edelman, running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn all are listed as questionable for the game but are active.

