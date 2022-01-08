Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will cap off their 2021 regular seasons with a Week 18 matchup. In the first of its kind in NFL history, both teams are looking to end their campaigns on a high note. The Chiefs, though, have more football left to play after this week.

With that said, their seed in the AFC playoff picture remains undetermined. With a Saturday win and a Sunday loss by the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City can lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed. Even if the Titans win, the Chiefs taking care of business in their own game at least gets them the second seed in the conference. With a great deal of AFC teams proving to be feisty in what's been an unpredictable season, getting as favorable of a first-round matchup as possible is paramount.

Ahead of this Week 18 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

There are no surprises on the injury front for the Chiefs, as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) were both ruled out in advance of Saturday's matchup in Denver. Niang is now on the injured reserve list. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who exited pregame warmups last week with a calf injury and never returned to the game, didn't carry an injury designation into Week 18's final injury report. No other member of the Chiefs roster appeared on the report. Offensive lineman Kyle Long is active for the first time this season.

The Broncos' inactives have also been released:



The Broncos are missing quite a bit of firepower as they close out the season, in addition to the list above. The trio of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, guard Dalton Risner and safety Kareem Jackson was placed on the injured reserve list, effectively ending their 2021 seasons. Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby were also ruled out with respective calf and shoulder injuries. Kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin, both of whom were were previously on the reserve/COVID-19 list, are cleared to play.