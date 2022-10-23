Chiefs at 49ers: Week 7 Preview and Predictions

A week after suffering a crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing another formidable opponent in the San Fransico 49ers on Sunday.

Despite their 3-3 record, the 49ers' ability to dominate on the defensive side of the ball and play just well enough on offense is a formula similar to what got the club all the way to Super Bowl LIV just a few seasons ago. While some things are different now, the majority of Kyle Shanahan's core of contributors remains intact and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is at the helm following an early-season injury to Trey Lance. San Francisco hasn't exactly been humming along as of late but nevertheless, they shouldn't be undersold.

On the Chiefs' side, Steve Spagnuolo's defense has struggled in recent games and Andy Reid's offense has been unable to put together complete performances. Even with that, however, Kansas City remains one of the best teams in the league and its 4-2 record through six tough games is nothing to scoff at. Heading into the bye week, the Chiefs will look to steal a road win and get some much-needed rest thereafter.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: Anything other than a controlling Chiefs win would surprise me, which is probably a good sign to take the 49ers. Ultimately, I don't see Jimmy Garoppolo and all his weapons doing enough to keep up with the Chiefs' offense, even as Kansas City struggles to find its offensive consistency. Look for Willie Gay Jr.'s return to be a boon for an underrated defense that should only have to survive without Trent McDuffie for one more game.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 17

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs aren't world-beaters this season and the 49ers are definitely an opponent that can give them a run for their money, but I believe enough in the direction of Kansas City to stick with them in a one-score win. San Francisco deserves respect for having playmakers on both sides of the ball and a smart veteran quarterback but at the end of the day, betting on Patrick Mahomes to lose his second straight game would be foolish. The Chiefs win here in an imperfect, yet certainly passable, performance against a well-built Niners squad. There's no shame in that heading into the bye.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 20

Mark Van Sickle: Both teams are coming off losses and both teams are dealing with injuries. No matter if each team is fully healthy or dealing with injuries, I think the Chiefs have the ultimate advantage at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes compared to the Niners who have Jimmy G. I’m sure there will be plenty of flashbacks to Super Bowl LIV throughout the broadcast. At the end of the day, the Chiefs' defense will make enough plays to limit the Niners and the Chiefs' offense will score touchdowns in the red zone and that will be the difference. Same score as the Super Bowl here.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Conner Christopherson: This is an interesting game for the Chiefs to partake in after the tough, but not surprising, loss to the Bills. While the 49ers have looked weak recently, they have also been surviving injuries to superstar players like Trent Williams and Nick Bosa. With both back, this game could be closer than many think. How the Chiefs respond after the Bills loss — and before the bye week — will decide this game.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 23

Zack Eisen: This will be the first time these two teams face off since Super Bowl LIV. For the most part, the core of that San Francisco team is still the same. Their defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, is at the top of the NFL in nearly every statistical category. They have been below average on the offensive side of the ball, but they shouldn’t be taken lightly. They added Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night to go along with already potent weapons. The Chiefs’ defense will need to be disciplined in defending the run game and the play action that comes off that. Having Willie Gay back manning the middle of the defense will be a huge boost for Kansas City as they get the win heading into the bye week.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, 49ers 20

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: You could say this about essentially every NFL game, but injury report might ultimately be today’s deciding factor. The 49ers’ defense enters this Super Bowl rematch not only with revenge on their minds but also the top standing in sack percentage and Nick Bosa set to return. It would be the perfect time for the Chiefs’ line — which has struggled despite some continuity in a second year together — to hit its stride as they did around this time last season. Even so, this Chiefs team remains too talented and motivated to drop this one. The return of Willie Gay Jr., Bryan Cook, and now, Isiah Pacheco set to make his first start, should give this team the added juice needed in what should be a competitive game. Expect Kansas City to steal the 49ers’ thunder in Christian McCaffrey’s San Fran debut and move to 5-2.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, 49ers 21

