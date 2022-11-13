Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their last five outings against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they'll look to make it six victories in a row on Sunday afternoon.

Despite this being a matchup between two teams that appear to be heading in opposite directions, the Jaguars are no slouch of an opponent upon further review. Doug Pederson's squad ranks 14th in overall DVOA even with a 3-6 record, and its No. 11 ranking on offense shows just how lethal that Trevor Lawrence-led team can be. The Chiefs could have their hands full on Sunday, even with clear home-field and talent advantages working in their favor.

How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: The loss of Mecole Hardman and potentially Jerick McKinnon does impact my expectations for the Chiefs' offense, but they must bring a better performance than they did against the Titans. ...Right? The Chiefs need to find some easy yards against a good Jacksonville defense, regardless of where they come from. If KC can rejuvenate their running game, great. If Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster spend the entire afternoon getting open for pitch-and-catch chain-movers, that'll do. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo is preparing for a young quarterback who can be prone to mistakes, especially when blitzed. That's a recipe for a Spagnuolo Special.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17

Jordan Foote: It's difficult to predict what the Chiefs will do when they play AFC South teams but while I do respect what the Jaguars have going for them, Kansas City can't afford to lose this game. Especially considering the injury situation with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, a Chiefs win could have a ripple effect on seeding in the AFC. At any rate, keeping pace is a necessity and a home-field advantage mixed with a sound game on offense should be enough to secure the Chiefs their seventh win of the 2022 campaign. Jacksonville is young and hungry with a path to victory if things break right, but the odds aren't in their favor in this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 20

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are coming off an overtime thriller against the Titans and the Jaguars are coming off a big comeback win against the Raiders. I’m sure the broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will make this Andy Reid vs. Doug Pederson storyline a big talking point, but it’s all about the players on the field and the Chiefs have the better team at this point. The offense should be able to score plenty of points and the defense will try to create some turnovers against a second-year quarterback who isn’t afraid to force passes. Give me the Chiefs by double digits.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 17

Conner Christopherson: Hopefully the Chiefs’ struggles against the AFC South do not extend to the Jags, who are a bit spunky but not on the same level as the Chiefs. The key for the Chiefs today will be slowing down Travis Etienne, who has blossomed into a force to be reckoned with this year. On the offensive side of the ball, it will be interesting to see who fills in for Mecole Hardman. The logical answer is Kadarius Toney…but it could be Justin Watson.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 20

Zack Eisen: A noon kickoff? That has become very rare for the Chiefs over the last few years. This matchup has former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to Kansas City. The Jaguars have a 3-6 record, but they have been competitive all season as their losses have all been by one score. Running back Travis Etienne has shown why he was taken in the first round over the last few weeks. The Chiefs’ defense will be tasked with slowing him down, as he is coming off three straight 100-yard games. Doing that and forcing a young quarterback into third-and-long situations will be key for the Chiefs to win.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Jaguars 23