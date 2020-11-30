SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Tyreek Hill Dominated in Single-Coverage Situations Against Buccaneers

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

This time around, Hill didn't just barely beat the mark. He shattered it, posting a 269-yard, three-touchdown performance.

“Obviously I’m a return specialist, so I’m going to see a lot of single coverage throughout the whole game,” Hill said sarcastically. “Today was fun, today was great, today was competitive for me.

Five of Hill’s 13 catches accounted for less than eight yards. The eight others gained 19 or more yards, with his three touchdown receptions going for 75, 44 and 20 yards.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was tasked with covering Hill through most of the night, allowing the large gains primarily in man overage situations.

By the end of the first quarter, Hill had 203 yards. 

“Carlton Davis is definitely a good player, I’ve said that numerous of times,” Hill said. “I’ve watched film of him throughout the whole season. He’s been a baller you know so, I was just real excited for the matchup.”

Hill’s performance was the best of his career and placed him as the NFL’s top receiver in terms of yardage this season.

“Each and every week I try to set the mindset of working hard for this team and giving it my all," Hill said. "That’s just the way my Mom raised me. It doesn’t matter if I’m hurt, ... I’m going to go out and try to get the trust of the QB."

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 27-24 Victory Over the Buccaneers

The highly-anticipated quarterback matchup of Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes lived up to its billing as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Chiefs Show How They're a Cut Above Late in Games

When other teams zig, the Kansas City Chiefs zag.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyreek Hill's Big Day Highlights the Chiefs' Win Over Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally had his chance to shine in the team's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Inactives: Sammy Watkins Returns for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their inactive players ahead of this afternoon's marquee matchup.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs make their first of hopefully two trips to Tampa Bay this season to take on quarterback Tom Brady and the new look Buccaneers in a nationally televised afternoon matchup.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

The Torch Has Been Passed from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady passed the torch to Patrick Mahomes and headed to the NFC, creating a more friendly place to end his career, away from Mahomes' dominance.

Mark Van Sickle

Ahead of Meeting With Buccaneers, Steve Spagnuolo Has Tom Brady's Best in Mind

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has prepared to face Tom Brady before. The only difference now, according to Spagnuolo, is that Brady is on a new team.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes is the Most Clutch Quarterback in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback anyone should want when the game is on the line, but you have to look deeper than simple statistics to see why that's the case.

ConnerChristopherson

Tyrann Mathieu Strives for Defensive Improvement in Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs defense is searching for areas to improve after beating its last two opponents by a single score.

Joe Andrews