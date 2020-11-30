Tyreek Hill Dominated in Single-Coverage Situations Against Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill surpassed 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game in a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time around, Hill didn't just barely beat the mark. He shattered it, posting a 269-yard, three-touchdown performance.

“Obviously I’m a return specialist, so I’m going to see a lot of single coverage throughout the whole game,” Hill said sarcastically. “Today was fun, today was great, today was competitive for me.

Five of Hill’s 13 catches accounted for less than eight yards. The eight others gained 19 or more yards, with his three touchdown receptions going for 75, 44 and 20 yards.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was tasked with covering Hill through most of the night, allowing the large gains primarily in man overage situations.

By the end of the first quarter, Hill had 203 yards.

“Carlton Davis is definitely a good player, I’ve said that numerous of times,” Hill said. “I’ve watched film of him throughout the whole season. He’s been a baller you know so, I was just real excited for the matchup.”

Hill’s performance was the best of his career and placed him as the NFL’s top receiver in terms of yardage this season.

“Each and every week I try to set the mindset of working hard for this team and giving it my all," Hill said. "That’s just the way my Mom raised me. It doesn’t matter if I’m hurt, ... I’m going to go out and try to get the trust of the QB."