Updates on Kadarius Toney’s Hamstring, Availability for SNF

Since the very moment the Kansas City Chiefs traded for former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, many began to project how he could possibly fit into Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy's offense. Initial questions, however, arose regarding Toney's health and availability coming out of the bye week.

According to a Sunday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, those concerns can be put to rest. Toney is fully healthy and will be ready to go for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

New Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney has recovered from the grade 2 hamstring pull he suffered in week 2 while playing for the Giants. He could have played for KC last week, but the bye week gave him one more week to get healthy, and he will be active tonight vs. the Titans. - Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. CST

Early in the week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tempered some expectations for Toney's early involvement. Once Friday rolled around, he then indicated that Toney was a likely candidate to make his debut on Sunday night. Schefter's report that Toney will officially be active against the Titans, as well as the practice squad elevation of wideout Marcus Kemp, makes for a potentially crowded receiver room taking the field in front of Kansas City's home crowd. With Toney being healthy, it appears that the second-year pass-catcher is set to play his first snaps as a Chief.

As Schefter mentioned, a hamstring injury has limited Toney's activity throughout the 2022 campaign. Injuries have been a problem for him for a couple of years now, as the former Florida standout played just 10 of 17 possible games as a rookie and was on the field for only 35 snaps this year with the Giants before being traded. Now rested and recovered with a healthy hamstring, Toney is slated to be worked into the fold in some capacity for Kansas City as the team looks to rise to 6-2 on the year.

