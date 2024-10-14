Andy Reid on Wanya Morris vs. Kingsley Suamataia Left Tackle Battle: 'Both of Them Can Do Better'
When the Kansas City Chiefs got to training camp back in July, perhaps the biggest burning question surrounding the offense was how the left tackle position would shake out. Now over a month into the regular season, that remains something folks are keeping an eye on.
Despite originally being deemed the winner of his competition with Wanya Morris, rookie Kingsley Suamataia made just two starts to kick off his debut campaign. The second-round pick was benched in favor of Morris late in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's been in that spot ever since. Morris started Weeks 3-5 for Kansas City and entered the bye week as the No. 1 player on the depth chart at that position.
Coming out of the bye, where do things stand at left tackle? Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the state of Morris and Suamataia's progression this season.
"We obviously looked at that, and both of them can do better," Reid said. "Wanya knows what he's got to work on and likewise, Kingsley does. We're lucky to have both the guys, both young guys, and we're kind of growing with them here. We'll just kind of let that process keep rolling."
While Reid didn't declare Morris the outright starter moving forward, he might as well have. It's hard to disagree, either, as the former third-rounder has been mostly respectable since stepping in for Suamataia. In 123 opportunities, Morris has surrendered eight pressures on quarterback Patrick Mahomes according to Pro Football Focus. That 6.5% pressure rate is a marked improvement over the 10.8% figure he posted as a rookie. Morris seems more comfortable protecting Mahomes in his second go-round, even if the two-time MVP hasn't reciprocated that yet on film.
Although Suamataia is credited with six pressures in 62 opportunities, his film reflects someone who has a ton of growing to do. The game didn't slow down for the BYU product when he got consistent snaps, and his losses seem to be quicker than the ones Morris has. The floor of both young tackles is scary in a bad way, but Morris plays around his median level more often than Suamataia at this juncture. That likely factored into the decision, fair or unfair, to make the switch so soon.
Until given a reason to stray from their plan, the Chiefs will opt for Morris as the go-to man at left tackle. Reid confirmed on Monday that Morris is healthy, which is good news considering he's battled a knee injury this year. Kansas City isn't giving up on Suamataia in the meantime, as his refinement can come in practice and help him avoid struggling in real time during games. Takes on the validity of that path will vary.
When Reid's 5-0 club takes the field on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, expect to see Morris getting his fourth start in a row.