Brett Veach Shares Thoughts on 2024 NFL Draft WR Class
The Kansas City Chiefs' rookie class is less than a week away from becoming a reality, as the 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching.
General manager Brett Veach is widely expected to explore adding at least one pass catcher, with the wide receiver position being the clubhouse leader all offseason long.
Atop its depth chart, Kansas City has an intriguing duo of Rashee Rice and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Behind them, Justin Watson is a trusted veteran who will provide supplemental value. Young talents like Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore remain in the picture and are backed by the team, although this is where the goal of roster improvement should likely start.
What does Veach think about this year's wideout class? He shared some observations about that specific group and the draft as a whole when speaking to the media this week.
“I think it’s one of the deeper classes," Veach said. "I think the good thing about the wide receiver position – this is typically every year – is they provide depth really one-five and there’s always pockets of players – I think there is a large group of receivers in the first 50 picks that we have great grades on. Then I think there’s another pocket right behind that, I think that is a positive. I think corner, there’s some depth middle to later on in the draft.
"O-lineman as I mentioned in the opener, it’s really good early, so there will be a late run on those guys but it tails off a little bit. I think it’s a better defensive line class than what we’ve seen in the past. I think there’s some good mid-round depth there. Linebacker, running back, is probably a little lighter than in years past. O-line, receivers, corners are good hot spots throughout the draft and that’s a good thing because we could use one of each of those.”
Highlighted in the Arrowhead Report 2024 NFL Draft receiver rankings, this year's crop of wideouts truly is special. The first round has right around 10 prospects who are worthy of being picked, meaning one or more of them will fall into the second day of the draft. Beyond that, there's a quality haul waiting to be had in the other tiers of wideouts. Any team looking for some help at the position should be satisfied with its options.
Where does that leave the Chiefs? Considering Rice isn't a full-time outside receiver, adding a prototypical 'X' would make sense despite head coach Andy Reid not traditionally relying on one. Additionally, Brown being on a one-year deal further emphasizes the need for a cost-controlled, long-term solution. Kansas City has some slot or gadget-type receivers in the fold, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them select another.
Here are some examples of players who may fit the Chiefs' blend of pick status, need and scheme fit if available at the following slots:
- 1.32: Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Xavier Worthy (Texas)
- 2.64: Troy Franklin (Oregon), Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), Jalen McMillan (Washington)
- 3.95: Malik Washington (Virginia), Brenden Rice (USC), Javon Baker (UCF), Jermaine Burton (Alabama)
Of course, there are several other prospects who would make for solid pickups. Veach referencing the top 50 pick cutoff is interesting, as several of the first-round prospects naturally project to be gone later but that range is completely acceptable for late-second-rounders. Armed with plenty of picks, the Chiefs can navigate the board and move up or down for their desired option.
Will Kansas City add a receiver after all? How about two? The opportunities will present themselves in the blink of an eye.