Chiefs Can Effectively End Rivalry with Bengals on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals seem to be trending in opposite directions. The Chiefs have beaten the Bengals in their last two meetings and won back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Meanwhile, Cincinnati still hasn't won a Super Bowl and didn’t make the playoffs last season.
The Chiefs won their Week 1 matchup against the defending top seed in the AFC, whereas the Bengals lost their debut matchup against one of last year’s worst teams. This week, these two clubs will face each other for the sixth time in the last few years.
Both sides struck up a rivalry after the Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow in 2020 and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. They were the first team in the AFC outside of the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots to significantly challenge the Chiefs. In fact, the Bengals won the first three meetings against them during this period.
The Bengals won the first bout 31-28 when the Chiefs couldn’t score a single point in the second half after jumping out to a lead. They met in the AFC Championship Game at the end of that season, and a similar sequence played out. The Chiefs held a 21-10 halftime lead before ultimately falling apart offensively. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime, advancing to Super Bowl LVI and losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The last win for the Bengals in this set came on December 4, 2022 – another back-and-forth outing.
Then the tides turned in favor of the Chiefs. The fourth matchup in less than 18 months landed in Kansas City as the Chiefs hosted their NFL record fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. A last-second field goal by Harrison Butker lifted the Chiefs to a 27-24 win in a game that would push them to another Super Bowl victory a few weeks later.
When these two teams played last season, the Bengals were without Burrow. Jake Browning started in his place, and the feeling of the game wasn’t quite the same. Running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice had career-highs in rushing and receiving yards at 130 and 127, respectively. The Chiefs used their momentum from that game to spring into the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.
This weekend, the Chiefs could end this rivalry with the Bengals if they can pick up a win. Cincinnati turned this series into a rivalry with three consecutive wins but if Kansas City answers back with the same, it’s over. The Chiefs will not only have three straight wins in the last couple of years, but also two Super Bowls. Bengals fans and players may try to keep it alive, but they won’t have anything left to hold on to but distant memories of wins.
Although this game is early in the season, there are big implications that can come from it. A loss for the Bengals would send them to 0-2. Since 1990, only 11.5% of teams to do that are able to bounce back and make the playoffs. Cincinnati has been playing with fire for the past several years, starting 0-2 in four of the last five seasons. A win would get the Chiefs to 2-0 and give them victories over two AFC North teams who were expected to be playoff contenders this year. Getting the one-seed is more critical now than ever with only one team getting a bye, so having that advantage over other teams trying to claim that spot would be huge for the Chiefs.
Starting the year with back-to-back home games certainly plays to the advantage of the Chiefs as well. Putting a dagger into the hearts of Bengals fans near and far with a win would be a nice way to continue the month of September. A victory would put an end to this rivalry and put a damper on any hopes the Bengals had to compete in the AFC this year.
"Any given Sunday" remains a thing, but the Chiefs have the stronger team and should come out with another win over the Bengals as the dynasty continues.