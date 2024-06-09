Chiefs Named 'Realistic Landing Spot' for Veteran Running Back
Most of the NFL's major offseason moves have already been made ahead of the 2024 season, with the opening of free agency and the NFL Draft far in the league's rearview mirror. However, a few noteworthy veteran players remain unsigned. As the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat, KC's running back room still seems to have room for another addition.
In a story about "realistic landing spots" for the top remaining free agent running backs, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report wrote about former Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray and his potential fit in Kansas City. At age 34, Kay notes that Murray is "the NFL's oldest active running back," but he sees a role for Murray in KC:
The Buffalo Bills' depleted backfield benefited from Murray's reliable presence last season. He was available for 16 games and even started four of them, amassing 300 yards and four touchdowns on 79 carries. He finished the year as the team's second-most productive back behind starter James Cook.
Murray has now tallied at least 300 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for 10 consecutive seasons. He's done so while providing quality pass protection and value as a receiver, having notched at least 15 catches and 100 receiving yards in all but one season.
The Kansas City Chiefs may want to give Murray a call as they look to bolster their roster while chasing an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.
Thus far, Kansas City has opted against bringing back fellow veteran Jerick McKinnon following his three-year stint at Arrowhead. Without McKinnon in the mix, the Chiefs could use a steady hand behind starter Isiah Pacheco.
While Kansas City did re-sign tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire this offseason, Murray's ability to grasp a new offense and meaningfully contribute might be invaluable to a team that will have a target on its back every week and can't afford to slip up in 2024.
It's hard to ignore Murray's age, but his durability in 2023 may make him a more interesting option than McKinnon if KC thinks their former veteran back has less to offer at this point in his career. With Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire as KC's only known quantities at the position, it would make sense for the Chiefs to look to add another established member to their backfield.