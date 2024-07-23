Chiefs Starting CB Battle Opposite Trent McDuffie 'Pretty Open'
A season ago, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense led the team all the way to the Super Bowl thanks to a mix of excellent coaching and some versatile, high-end personnel. The 2024 offseason saw the same key staff members under Steve Spagnuolo come back, and several top players remain in place.
With L'Jarius Sneed no longer in town, however, the cornerback room will look different. Kansas City knows it's virtually impossible to directly replace such a talented player, so it'll take a committee effort this coming season.
At the top of the depth chart, Trent McDuffie is as steady as ever entering year No. 3. Who will start alongside him in the secondary, though? That job seems to still be up for grabs, according to Spagnuolo when the defensive coordinator spoke to the media this week.
"It's pretty open," Spagnuolo said. "So really, fighting for that, you've got Josh (Williams), you've got Jaylen (Watson), you've got NJ (Nazeeh Johnson). NJ, he would've had an interception today, to your point. He was set to make it, he's been coming on. You know, he was injured last year, but it's wide open. I think all three of those guys know that."
Each of the names Spagnuolo mentioned brings a different dynamic and level of intrigue. Watson, the most tried and true of the bunch, may have been the top candidate for the job if not for surgery to repair a torn labrum he played through last season. The former Day 3 draft pick is currently on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. Because of that ongoing recovery, Williams is the natural replacement in the eyes of many. The latter appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2023, being on the field for just under a third of available snaps.
Johnson is the X-factor. The 259th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he played in 14 total games as a rookie and logged a combined 49 special teams snaps in three playoff contests. Looking to build on a successful debut campaign, the Marshall product suffered a torn ACL during last summer's training camp. Expectations – and evaluations – were high at the time, making this camp a critical one as Johnson enters his age-26 season.
Spagnuolo elaborated on Johnson's progress, saying he looks good but is still clearly getting back in the swing of things.
"I thought he made a lot of plays last year during this camp," Spagnuolo said. "I forget exactly when he got hurt – I know we were indoors, but it was a little ways, right? The reason I remember that is because we, as coaches, we use a library of tape. I'm sitting there talking about technique and I know just last night, there was one on there of NJ last year making a really good play. He's getting there. I mean, he's a little rusty just because of all the time he had off. It's been a full year. He looks to me like he's moving around pretty good. I don't see limitations, but he'd be a good guy to ask about that."
The Chiefs' decision for the CB2 job is paramount. It'll have a ripple effect on the rest of the secondary, including who will play the nickel role in sub-packages. It could also impact what's asked of McDuffie. Last season, Sneed was allowed to travel with the opposition's top wide receiver. Despite McDuffie being smaller in stature and less proven in that regard, Spagnuolo said a "game-by-game plan" could allow him to try his hand there.
Spagnuolo said it best: Kansas City has "a lot of unknowns right now" regarding its secondary picture. Most of the club's problems are good, however, given the talent of the group.