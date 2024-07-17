Chiefs Announce Slew of Roster, Injury Moves to Begin Training Camp
Kansas City Chiefs training camp is officially underway for 2024, and so are roster moves as the team assesses its current talent and timelines for injured players.
On Wednesday morning, the club bundled both of those entities in a mostly expected sequence. Per a post from Kansas City's official account on X, defensive end BJ Thompson has been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list to start training camp. Four players – defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, defensive end Charles Omenihu, left guard Joe Thuney and cornerback Jaylen Watson – are going on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
The reigning Super Bowl champs' signing of wide receiver Kyle Sheets is also formally announced. The Chiefs' offseason roster is back to 91 players, with the extra one spot being allowed via Louis Rees-Zammit's International Player Pathway Program exemption.
On Tuesday, rookies and quarterbacks reported to the Missouri Western State University campus for the opening of camp. At the same time, head coach Andy Reid provided an injury update and alluded to each of the non-Sheets roster moves taking place later in the week.
Reid didn't have any specific timelines in mind for injured players, instead promoting a case-by-case assessment moving forward.
"I think they're all a little different," Reid said. "And listen, something might happen differently by the time we get the vets in here and we have to do it. I was just giving you a heads-up on kind of what we were thinking there as we start. We'll see how whether they get cleared or not cleared."
Thompson, per Reid, is "still going through some procedures" but is "doing great" as he works his way back from a cardiac arrest suffered during a meeting earlier this offseason. Sheets, a former Division II All-American, rounds out the Chiefs' wide receiver room with organizational depth for camp.
On Tuesday, the rest of Kansas City's injury situations were explained here on Chiefs On SI.
"Watson improved in his second year with the Chiefs, doing so with a torn labrum for a good chunk of the season. The former seventh-round pick confirmed successful surgery in March. Nnadi suffered a triceps injury during the Chiefs' playoff run and was present on Tuesday to continue rehabbing. Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game and appeared to hint at having a target set for a return date, but nothing is set in stone whatsoever. Thuney tore his pec late in the year but was described by Reid as 'doing great' and 'close' to returning to practice."
Each player on the active/PUP or active/NFI list still counts against the Chiefs' 91-man roster count. All can be activated and return to practice at any time prior to eventual 53-man roster cutdowns.