Duality of Coverage for Chiefs' CB Depth Highlights Risk Entering 2024
If there's one position the Kansas City Chiefs have earned the benefit of the doubt at, it's cornerback. Despite that, many are left wondering how the room will fare in 2024 now that L'Jarius Sneed has been traded away.
Just this week, opinions have differed on Kansas City's cornerback depth and players like Joshua Williams.
Williams, a former Day 3 draft pick, is one of the corners who's expected to step up in Sneed's absence. The Chiefs know what they have in star man Trent McDuffie but behind him, the trio of Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson leaves a lot of uncertainty. If things pan out and one or more of those players progresses, Kansas City will be just fine. If not, one of 2023's best defenses could be due for a notable step back.
On the positive side, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com appears to be all-in on Williams. Naming the 24-year-old to his 2024 All-Breakout Team, he thinks the Fayetteville State product is due for a big-time year.
"Perhaps the Chiefs were willing to move on from L'Jarius Sneed due to Williams' potential as a sticky cover corner in a man-heavy scheme," Brooks wrote. "Since his arrival as a fourth-round pick out of Fayetteville State in 2022, Williams' growth has raised eyebrows around the league, with scouts and executives appreciating the small-school standout's game.
"As an instinctive playmaker with exceptional length, Williams has earned rave reviews for his work as a part-time player in Kansas City's defensive backfield. He is not afraid of the bright lights and big stage, as evidenced by his play as a young defender on the back-to-back Super Bowl champs. With more opportunities to showcase his talents against elite receivers in the AFC, Williams could emerge as a worthy complement to Trent McDuffie on the perimeter."
On the opposite end, CBS Sports believes the Chiefs have a potential issue on their hands. In a recent article, Cody Benjamin cited cornerback depth as Kansas City's biggest 2024 red flag.
"Kansas City wouldn't have traded L'Jarius Sneed, their top cover man in 2023, if Trent McDuffie hadn't also emerged as a versatile starter in the secondary," Benjamin wrote. "Even so, new running mate Joshua Williams enters 2024 with just six career starts under his belt, putting more pressure on the safeties."
Opinion: The real answer here likely lies somewhere in the middle
Simply put, there's no real way to replace someone of Sneed's caliber. Heck, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo admitted so earlier this offseason. A late-round draft pick in his own right, Sneed developed into one of the NFL's premier man-cover cornerbacks and was nothing short of brilliant last season. Despite not earning any major awards, it's worth arguing that he played at the level of a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.
Williams, nor Watson, nor Johnson, nor anyone else should be expected to pick up right where Sneed left off. With that said, Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt have earned reputations for making things work with just about any cornerback collective. Can the aggregate find a way to remain formidable with McDuffie leading the way? Absolutely.
In an ideal world, Williams is given an opportunity to build on what he did in 2023 and Watson rebounds from surgery to repair a torn labrum. Johnson, now working his way back from a torn ACL, is the wild card. Brooks' assessment could turn out to be true, although it places a lot of pressure on one man to run away with the job and replace someone who was elite last season. Benjamin's take may not be giving anyone – players and coaches included – enough credit.
That's the offseason cycle for you, though.