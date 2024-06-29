Two Chiefs Named 'Dark-Horse Candidates' for Major NFL Awards in 2024
Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have collected plenty of offseason buzz ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In one new list, a veteran defensive stalwart and a rookie speedster have been highlighted as "dark-horse candidates" for NFL awards in 2024.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report discussed three sleeper candidates to win every major NFL award after the upcoming season, highlighting a Chief from both sides of the ball.
Listed at +3000 odds in Gagnon's story, he suggests Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones as a prime candidate for an under-the-radar Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2024.
"Dude is a strong candidate every freakin' year and has been a first-team All-Pro the last two seasons," Gagnon wrote. "Might this finally be his time? If nobody else shines in a massive way, voters might finally go this direction by default."
With the Chiefs' status as the focal point of the NFL, another big year after the retirement of former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald may be what Jones needs to earn the highest level of defensive hardware in the league.
On the offensive side, Gagnon highlighted rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, listed with +1800 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
"When you've got that speed, you've got Patrick Mahomes, and you've got a receiving corps that is weak enough to lead to plenty of looks, the ingredients are there," Gagnon wrote. "Under those circumstances, those odds are strong."
Worthy will need to prove he belongs on the field as a rookie in head coach Andy Reid's offense, but his ceiling in his first year is certainly higher than most first-year players due to KC's coach-quarterback duo.