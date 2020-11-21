SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Eric Bieniemy Emphasizes Outmatching Raiders' Mentality and Physicality

Joe Andrews

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders matched up in Week 5 of this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to put up with a substantial pass-rush from the Raiders. In the rematch, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has some things the Chiefs would like to do differently.

The Raiders, who won 40-32, were able to record three sacks on Mahomes, tied for the most he's taken this season. Mahomes finished with his lowest completion percentage of the year but still threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Still, the execution wasn’t enough as the Chiefs scored just seven points in the second half.

On Thursday, Bieniemy discussed the first matchup between the two rivals and the steps the Chiefs’ offense is taking to establish an advantage in the rematch on Sunday.

”I just thought it was obvious, they played better than what we did,” Bieniemy said. “And at the end of the day, kudos to them. They did an outstanding job of coming in here and doing what they needed to do. I’ve said this before, we got exactly what we deserved. Now it’s up to us to make sure that we’re mentally and physically ready for the battle in which we're about to face.”

As the Chiefs prepare to meet the Raiders’ defensive line for the second time this season, Bieniemy has one thing on his mind — matching the physicality and mentality that head coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther instill in the Vegas defense.

“One thing you’ve got to understand, not just about Pat, but one thing that we discuss here, and I think our guys really have a great feel for this and they understand this, OK, in order to appreciate winning, you have to despise losing,” Bieniemy said. “So, what does that mean? We have to do everything leading up to that game to make sure that we don’t experience that feeling.”

The Chiefs could face a Raiders defense lacking personnel due to COVID-19, as the Las Vegas defense has seen as many as 11 defensive players land on the COVID/Reserve list, with the majority of those still uncertain for Sunday.

Bieniemy said he isn’t too concerned about the individual players they'll face as much as the Raiders' attitude that played a role in the Week 5 loss.

"They’re going to continue being exactly who they are,” Bieniemy said. “Our job is not to allow anything to be a distraction because the only thing we want to make sure of is our guys have a complete understanding of the game plan and that we go out and execute it each and every day as we prepare for this Sunday. Then, that’s going to give the opportunity and confidence to go out and play the way we expect to play."

