Lack of Execution Plagued Chiefs' Offense in 40-32 Loss to the Raiders

Tucker D. Franklin

After the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was aware of the team's shortcomings.

In his postgame press conference, Mahomes said the lack of execution is what led to the team's downfall.

"I just think we didn't execute at a high enough level," Mahomes said. "In the first half, we started off well. We were executing at a high level, obviously, we had some penalties call some stuff back. Then in the second quarter, we kind of made plays happen but we weren't executing at a high level, and then in the third quarter we couldn't execute because we weren't running the plays the right way and I wasn't finding the right reads."

The 25-year-old quarterback threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns with one interception against the Raiders on Sunday. 

This was the first time the Cheifs lost to the Raiders since 2017 and the first time a loss to the Raiders happened at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012.

Mahomes said the message to his team was a simple one after the game, you have to play your best to expect to win.

"It's a learning lesson," Mahomes said. "If you don't play your best football, you lose football games in this league. We didn't play our best football today and we tried to battle at the end. If we don't play at a high enough level against good football teams, then you're going to lose games."

