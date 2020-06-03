Five Kansas City Chiefs Players Named to Pro Football Focus' 'PFF50' List

Pro Football Focus released its list of top 50 players heading into the 2020 season and, surprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not No. 1.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald topped the list while Mahomes came in second.

Here is PFF’s criteria for evaluating players for the list:

The PFF50 is a product of evaluating every player on every play of each NFL season to produce PFF's unrivaled database of stats, grades and information. This list is not about how valuable players are, but rather about how good they are, regardless of position. A guard, cornerback, receiver or even a running back has just as good a chance to appear on this list as a quarterback does. We started from the standpoint of a multiyear look at their grading before making adjustments based on situation, relevant injuries and new circumstances that could change a player's future outlook. Sample size was factored in as well as any suggestion of decline from players reaching the latter stages of their careers.

With Donald coming at No. 1, here's what the experts at PFF said about Mahomes.

2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs If there’s a player who has a hope of rivaling Donald as the best in the league regardless of position, it’s likely Mahomes. What we’re seeing from the young quarterback has never been done before — not necessarily statistically, but stylistically. His feel for the game and ability to make special plays as a passer is absurd. Since Mahomes entered the league, his PFF passing grade on third-and-long alone is 91.4, and his passer rating is 125.3 — comfortably the best in the league. Nobody can do what Mahomes can right now, and 2020 should bring about an even better version than last year if he stays healthy.

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player on the list. Kansas City saw four others make the list. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and right tackle Mitchell Schwarts were ranked 22nd and 23rd. A few spots above them, tight end Travis Kelce was put at No. 19 and defensive tackle Chris Jones was slotted at No. 16.

With five players on the list, the Chiefs had the most named out of all the teams.